IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in IAC by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in IAC by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

IAC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.