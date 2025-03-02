IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 15,592 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

