IFG Advisors LLC Buys 653 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $180.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

