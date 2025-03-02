IFG Advisors LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

