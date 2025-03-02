IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 7,591 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

