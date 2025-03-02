IFG Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

