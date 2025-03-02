Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 15,485 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Aramark by 100.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aramark by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 62.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.