Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,385 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,426,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,175,000 after buying an additional 139,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

