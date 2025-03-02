Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 853 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 686,996 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,822.28. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

