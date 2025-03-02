Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 1,741,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.3 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
Shares of IPOAF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.30.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
