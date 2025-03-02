Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 1,741,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.3 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

Shares of IPOAF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

