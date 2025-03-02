InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 218.5% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of INND traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 15,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,863. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
