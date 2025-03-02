InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 218.5% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of INND traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 15,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,863. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

