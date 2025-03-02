Insider Buying: Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stanton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$26,500.00 ($16,459.63).
Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile
