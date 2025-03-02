InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.