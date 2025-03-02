Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,778,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 309,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

