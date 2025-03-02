Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 98,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,210. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

