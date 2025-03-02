Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

