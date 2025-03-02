Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 93,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 31,289 shares.The stock last traded at $61.97 and had previously closed at $61.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

