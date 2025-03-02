ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 89.1% in February

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ioneer Stock Performance

Shares of IONR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. ioneer has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ioneer stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

