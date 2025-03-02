iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.70. 3,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.90% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

