iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

