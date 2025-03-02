iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lowered by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

