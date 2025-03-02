iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.