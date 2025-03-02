iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 154.4% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. 104,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,742. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

