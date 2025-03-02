iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,747 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.