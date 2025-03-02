iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,747 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

