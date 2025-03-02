iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

