iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $394.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

