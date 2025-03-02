iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Lessened by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

