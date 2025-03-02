Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ISUZY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 87,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.03. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

