Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

