Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

