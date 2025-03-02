Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

