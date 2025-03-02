James River Group (JRVR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $159.91 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
James River Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of James River Group stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. James River Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
James River Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.99%.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
