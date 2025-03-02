John Charles Reilly Acquires 5,470 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) insider John Charles Reilly acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $15,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,766.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Charles Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, John Charles Reilly acquired 1,800 shares of Talkspace stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $5,058.00.

Talkspace Stock Up 4.0 %

TALK opened at $2.86 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $483.12 million, a P/E ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

