John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163,206 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

