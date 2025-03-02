John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

