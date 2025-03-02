John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,280 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5,461.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $999.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

