Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 21,437 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

