Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 57,651 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

