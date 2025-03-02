JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416,013 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

