JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ JTEK traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $76.68. 367,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,915. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $85.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

