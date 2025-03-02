Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

JTC Stock Performance

JTCPF stock remained flat at C$12.23 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.07. JTC has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.15.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

