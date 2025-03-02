Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 100,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,819. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

