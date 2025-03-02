Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,016 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,589,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $4,205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period.
Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance
KBDC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 87,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,727. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.
Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
