Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

