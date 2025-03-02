Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $627,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keynote Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

F stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

