Keynote Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 263.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 468,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 274.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 119,061 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 723.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after buying an additional 1,788,205 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3758 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

