Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.39 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $116.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

