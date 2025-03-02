Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 55.2% in February

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
