Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 21.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) were up 21.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 277,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average daily volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
