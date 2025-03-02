Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 17% – Time to Buy?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 273,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,033% from the average session volume of 24,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 target price on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kidoz
Kidoz Stock Up 21.3 %
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kidoz
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.